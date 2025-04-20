BOOK NOOK: If you get your thrills from books then this one deserves a look

The author is a puzzle master and an ingenious plotter. These Flynn books are so much fun to read. As this one opens we meet a woman and obtain her point of view: “There’s something wrong with Ruby Johnson. That’s what her grandma used to say.” Ruby is a domestic servant who works for a number of families who live in an exclusive Manhattan neighborhood.

Ruby is a young woman. She lives elsewhere with her mother in a roach-ridden place. Ruby and her mom have seen better days. They used to live on that same street where Ruby is now a servant, in a very nice house. Ruby’s dad gambled and drank it all away. They lost everything. Her father abandoned his wife and daughter as they fell on hard times.

Now Ruby works for all these other people who still live in those mansions. She watches their children and cleans their houses. She knows about everything that happens in that neighborhood. She observes a crime taking place. One of the few people on that street who had been kind to Ruby is murdered. Ruby knows who did it.

But Ruby remains silent about what she witnessed because she has some plans and this murder provides her with an opportunity to improve her situation. I’m being careful to avoid ruining this fabulous story for readers. You’ll thank me later.

Initially this reviewer didn’t like Ruby or feel much sympathy for her. She’s clearly insane. She grew up in an abusive household. Now as she goes about her duties in one of those houses there is a painting that haunts her. It is an old portrait, extremely valuable, that depicts a priest dressed in red. The priest keeps talking to Ruby, telling her to kill people.

Have you noticed I have written virtually nothing about the main character, Eddie Flynn? I want you to discover him for yourself. This story is told from various points of view. My favorite character is a contract killer who arrives on the scene. He calls himself Mr. Christmas. What an enchanting bad guy he is.

Steve Cavanagh is one brilliant trickster storyteller. By the end I was even loving his crazed governess Ruby Johnson. And there are some fantastic courtroom scenes, too. “Witness 8” is a rollicking, wickedly amusing read.

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.