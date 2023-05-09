Biking, hiking and more fun activities to do with the grandkids

Warmer weather makes it a good time to get outdoors and experience activities with the grandchildren. Here are some ideas to get you started.
Mountain Biking: Want to try mountain biking? Come out to the MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA) and borrow one of our bikes to ride for a lap or two. Bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Riders younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Helmets are required and are provided. 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Huffman MetroPark, 4485 Union Rd., Dayton.
Natural Art for Families: Combine outdoor play and art in this fun family activity. We will explore the gardens and find natural items to use as paintbrushes, stamps and more. Create your own painted masterpiece to take home and enjoy. 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Nature Walk at North Park: See the wonder of nature as the season changes during a nature walk at North Park. The City and Park Board sponsor four nature walks led by Lynn Johnson, Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and Springboro resident. The walks will focus on spring wildflowers and explore other seasonal changes in the natural surroundings. This is a free event, and no registration is required. Each walk occurs on a Sunday afternoon. Meet at 2 p.m. at the concession stand at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail at 2:30 p.m. May 14. Call 937-748-5774 for more information.
Let’s Go Hiking! Pond Adventure-002: Ponds are special habitats with tons of unique wildlife! Turtles, frogs, insects, and more call these areas home. Join Let’s Go Hiking! Pond Adventure-002 on an adventure to investigate the pond life at Harbin Park! Hike is free and open to all ages! Pre-registration is requested by calling 513-867-5348. Walk-in’s are welcome. Meet at Shelter #5. 10:30 a.m.- noon Saturday, May 20. Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Rd. Fairfield, OH
