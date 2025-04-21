Ashley Nieneber takes root as new owner of Springfield flower shop

She held key roles at well-known businesses such as Jungle Jim’s as head of the floral department and Benkens Greenhouse as a wedding coordinator, working more than 150 weddings yearly.

Eventually, Nieneber and her husband made their way back to Springfield to be closer to family. She then began to help out with Schneider’s once again.

“We’d probably had lived here for about a year and I would help them out and come in on holidays or any special events,” she said.

Then in summer of 2023 came a surprising offer from longtime owner Kathy Ardle.

“I came in to help them for a wedding, and Kathy asked me, ‘Do you want to buy the flower shop?’ and I said no,” Nieneber said.

She took time to consider the big decision consulting with her husband who had a background in accounting. Eventually, the answer was yes, and now, her husband Matt takes off on holidays and helps out with deliveries, and the payroll of the company.

Schneider’s Florist has been a Springfield staple since 1909. Kathy and Bill Ardle owned the store at 633 N. Limestone St., Springfield for 53 years before handing the reins to Nieneber. In total, the store has had four different owners before it had even reached Nieneber.

When asked about carrying on the shops legacy, Nieneber admitted it comes with pressure.

“It’s a little intimidating, and I just want to keep going the way the previous owners did,” she said.

Knowing how the previous owners kept the shop thriving, Nieneber said she would like to follow in the steps of continuing this legacy.

“They just kept innovating themselves and moving as the time changed, it encourages me to keep innovating,” she said.

Since taking over, Nieneber has already started making small but impactful changes to draw in more customers.

“We’re trying to take baby steps, we wanted to redo the inside because it just needs a facelift, and some new carpet and paint and do landscaping outside,” she said. In focusing on the small steps of making the shop better, she wants to focus on getting things done this year.

“We’re trying to do a little rebranding and we don’t want anyone to think we totally flipped the company upside down,” she said.

With the new ownership comes new items.

“We’ve incorporated new gift items that we’ve never done before.” Along with that, Nieneber said they are trying to incorporate more local items including jewelry made with local high school mascots, doing more gift and gourmet baskets and even tuxedo rentals for local proms and weddings.

MORE DETAILS

For more information on Schneider’s Florist contact Nienaber at 937-323-4634 or email at Schneidersfloristoffice@gmail.com.