As we enter into summer, let’s take a break for some poetry

Thankfully, during high school, I found poetry, which I read for pure pleasure. My favorite poet was the doomed Welshman Dylan Thomas. The poor fellow drank himself to death at age 39. Then there was Gary Snyder, a more clean-living sort of guy. Still around, he’s now in his nineties.

I love how Snyder writes about nature and our environment. He was a visionary way ahead of his time. The non-profit Library of America just published a handsome volume of Snyder’s collected poems. It contains every one of his books as well as numerous works which appeared in magazines, journals and obscure publications.