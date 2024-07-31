After a 2-year hiatus, ArtBall returns to Springfield museum

The two-year wait will allow attendees the ambiance that has made ArtBall an anticipated summer event for more than 50 years while allowing the new spaces to offer an enhanced experience according to Jessimi Jones, SMoA executive director.

“One of the most exciting things is ArtBall will take over our whole space. We’ll have dinner served in our galleries, which is something our patrons love, and afterward we will go out to the terrace for dancing and music with exciting and new beautiful decor,” she said.

The renovated north wing, which was opened in late January, will offer a flexible flow to the event, Jones said. This comes as an advantage for event chairs Adam and Mary Jo Leventhal and co-chairs Kyle Scott and Jeff Roggenbeck.

The Leventhals previously chaired the 41st ArtBall and are excited to get back as the event stands out as one of the only black-tie formal events in Springfield.

“It’s such a high tradition. There’s been a lot of curiosity about the new spaces,” said Mary Jo Leventhal. “It’s a very regal time.”

Another thing she likes is seeing new generations involved as her in-laws previously chaired ArtBall as well and the tradition continuing.

ArtBall will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour with hors d’ oeuvres, followed by the seated dinner in the galleries served by Kohler Catering and then dancing under the stars to live music by SWAGG.

Tickets cost $225 a person for SMoA members and $250 for non-members; valet parking is provided. Black tie dress is recommended.

Funds raised will support SMoA education and exhibition programs.

Jones said public response to the renovated north wing has been “amazing” and visitors have liked more exposure to the park’s cliff walls, how flexible it has proven and the response of many community partners who have used the space.

For more information about ArtBall or other SMoA programs, go to www.springfieldart.net.

More details

The Springfield Museum of Art will be busy in the next several months including a new exhibition, Color Field by artist Andrea Myers opening Aug. 10 and a community collaboration with the Clark County Public Library launching in September.