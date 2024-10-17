7-day menu planner

Add fresh Brussels Sprouts with Lemon: Steam the sprouts, then toss with some olive oil, fresh lemon juice and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Serve with your own roasted potatoes and dinner rolls. For dessert, buy a Yellow Layer Cake.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken and cake for Monday.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

Turn Sunday’s leftover chicken into Asian Chicken with Vegetables and Noodles (see recipe). Serve with mixed greens and whole-grain rolls. Slice leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY (Kids)

Treat the kids to Chili Pizza: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Brown 1/2 pound ground turkey breast mixed with 1/2 pound lean ground beef in a nonstick skillet on medium heat for 6 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 (1.25-ounce) packet less-sodium chili seasoning, 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added stewed tomatoes and 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium pinto beans; cook 8 minutes or until heated. Arrange 8 burrito-size tortillas in a circle on a 12-inch pizza pan, overlapping edges where necessary. Spoon ground meat mixture onto tortillas. Top with 1 cup 50% reduced-fat shredded cheese. Bake 5 to 8 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Slice and serve with deli Carrot-Raisin Salad. How about Animal Cookies and peaches for dessert?

WEDNESDAY (Meatless)

Skip the meat and enjoy Linguine with Lemon and Parsley (see recipe) for an easy meal. Serve with a Romaine Salad and garlic bread. Scoop Strawberry Ice Cream for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

THURSDAY (Express)

Call it a Hero, Hoagie or Submarine; it’s still a great sandwich, no matter where you live. Split a small loaf of French or Italian bread. Spread the bottom with deli coleslaw and add a variety of deli sliced meats. Then layer cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and whatever else the cook is in the mood for. Slice and serve your masterpiece with deli potato salad. Pears are dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough coleslaw for Friday.

FRIDAY (Budget)

Save money and enjoy Seafood Gumbo (see recipe) and leftover coleslaw. Add cornbread. For dessert, make instant Vanilla Pudding with 1% milk.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Serve your guests Braised Pork Medallions with Apples, a perfect fall entree. Slice 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin into 8 slices and season on both sides with 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Heat 1 teaspoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Brown pork on both sides, remove from pan and set aside. Add 1 small chopped onion and 1 large cored and coarsely chopped apple to skillet; cook 6 minutes or until soft. Add 1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice to skillet. Reduce heat to low. Return pork to skillet, cover and simmer 5 minutes.

Serve with brown rice and sugar snap peas. add whole-grain rolls. For dessert, spoon strawberries over leftover ice cream.

ASIAN CHICKEN WITH VEGETABLES AND NOODLES (Monday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus noodles

8 ounces thin no-yolk egg noodles

1 (8-ounce) package fresh matchstick or shredded carrots

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/2 cup sweet-and-spicy or citrus stir-fry sauce

1 (11-ounce) can Mandarin oranges, with liquid

Cook noodles according to directions; stir in carrots and broccoli. Cook 2 more minutes or until vegetables are softened; drain and return to pot. Add chicken, stir-fry sauce and oranges with juice and toss to mix. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 306 calories, 19 grams protein, 5 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 47 grams carbohydrate, 46 milligrams cholesterol, 392 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

LINGUINE WITH LEMON AND PARSLEY (Wednesday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 4 minutes, plus linguine

8 ounces linguine

1 teaspoon butter

1/3 cup minced onion

2 cloves garlic, pressed

8 ounces reduced-fat sour cream

1/2 teaspoon cracked pepper

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 Tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Cook linguine according to directions; drain and set aside. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook 4 minutes until softened. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Then stir in sour cream, pepper and parsley. Toss mixture with linguine. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.

Per serving: 325 calories, 11 grams protein, 9 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 48 grams carbohydrate, 33 milligrams cholesterol, 92 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

SEAFOOD GUMBO (Friday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced cremini mushrooms

1 clove garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons butter

1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, with liquid

2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 (10-ounce) package frozen cut okra, thawed

3/4 pound cod or other whitefish, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 cups hot cooked rice

In a Dutch oven, cook onion, pepper, mushrooms and garlic in butter 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes with liquid, chicken broth, cayenne pepper, thyme and basil. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in okra, fish and shrimp; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until fish is opaque and shrimp is pink. Serve hot rice on top of gumbo.

Per serving: 270 calories, 20 grams protein, 5 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 34 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 431 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com. Follow Susan on Twitter: @7DayMenu. The Menu Planner is also accessible at 7daymenuplanner.com. Read Susan’s blog: makingthemenu.com. And check out Susan’s book: “7-Day Menu Planner for Dummies” is on shelves now. Order yours on Amazon.com.