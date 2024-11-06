7-day menu planner

Accompany roast with Scalloped Potatoes (from frozen) and green beans with sliced almonds. Add dinner rolls. For dessert, buy a Carrot Cake.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough roast for Monday and enough cake for Tuesday.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

Use the beef leftovers for hefty Italian Beef Sandwiches. Place 4 split hoagie buns on a cookie sheet and brush lightly with Italian salad dressing. Broil 1 to 2 minutes. In a skillet, heat 3 Tablespoons of the salad dressing. Add 8 ounces thinly sliced cooked (leftover) beef to the dressing and coat; heat 2 minutes. Divide meat mixture among bottoms of buns. Add roasted red pepper strips, sliced artichoke hearts (water-packed) and sliced part-skim mozzarella cheese. Broil 2 or 3 minutes or until cheese is melted; add tops and cut in half.

Serve the sandwiches with a mixed green salad. Apple slices are your dessert.

TUESDAY (Meatless)

Skip meat for flavor- and fiber-packed Moroccan Vegetable Stew with Couscous (see recipe). Serve sliced cucumbers in plain yogurt alongside and add some flatbread. Leftover cake is waiting for dessert.

WEDNESDAY (Express)

Make it quick tonight with Chili-Cheese Pierogies. In a 9x9-inch baking dish, combine any flavor (16.9-ounce package) frozen pierogies and 1/2 cup water. Cover and microwave on high (100% power) 5 minutes; mix well and drain. Spoon 1 (15-ounce) can turkey chili over pierogies; cover and microwave on high 5 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle with 50% reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese; let stand, covered, 3 minutes. Sprinkle with sliced green onions and serve.

Add a packaged green salad and crusty bread. You’ll want peaches for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: To save time, assemble Thursday’s Baked Spaghetti tonight.

THURSDAY (Kids)

Baked Spaghetti’s mild flavor is totally kid-friendly: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to package directions; mix with 1 Tablespoon butter to coat. Meanwhile, coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange cooked spaghetti in an even layer in dish. Spread 1 (24-ounce) carton fat-free cottage cheese over spaghetti. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Heat 3 cups pasta sauce with meat until bubbly. Spoon sauce over cheeses. Top with 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup more Parmesan cheese. Cover with nonstick foil. Bake 30 minutes. Remove cover and bake 15 more minutes or until cheese is lightly browned. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. (Adults might want to sprinkle crushed red pepper over their spaghetti.)

Add a chopped lettuce salad and breadsticks. For dessert, what kid would pass up an Oatmeal Cookie?

FRIDAY (Budget)

Save some pennies with Tuna Olive Salad (see recipe). Add bean soup and whole-grain rolls. Top strawberries with light whipped cream for dessert.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Everyone will enjoy this easy Flounder with Pesto (see recipe).

Add Baby Peas with Bacon: Cook 4 cups frozen petite peas according to directions. Cook 2 slices bacon in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high until crisp; remove from pan and drain on paper towels; set aside. Reserve drippings in skillet; add 2 Tablespoons minced onion and 1/4 cup chopped pecans; cook on medium-high for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until onion is tender and pecans are lightly browned. Remove from skillet. In same skillet, melt 2 Tablespoons butter on medium-high. Add peas, chopped bacon, onion, pecans, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and dash of pepper; toss. Heat through.

Serve with Orzo tossed with Parmesan cheese. Add a Boston Lettuce Salad and sourdough bread. Dessert is easy when you buy a Key Lime Pie.

MOROCCAN VEGETABLE STEW WITH COUSCOUS (Tuesday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes, plus couscous

1 Tablespoon canola oil

2 medium zucchini, coarsely chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup unsalted vegetable broth

1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

3/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 (15- to 19-ounce) cans reduced-sodium garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added stewed tomatoes, with liquid

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup couscous

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add zucchini, onion, carrot and garlic; cook 5 minutes. Stir in broth, ginger, cumin, coriander, salt, cinnamon, pepper, garbanzo beans and tomatoes with liquid; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer 8 minutes or until vegetables are softened; stir occasionally. Meanwhile, bring water to a boil in medium pot; remove from heat. Add couscous; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork. Serve stew over couscous.

Per serving: 293 calories, 12 grams protein, 5 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.3 gram saturated fat, 51 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 707 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

TUNA OLIVE SALAD (Friday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: none

1 (15-ounce) can tuna in water, drained

3/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

3 Tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Salad greens

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients except greens until fully combined. Serve tuna mixture on top of salad greens.

Per serving: 236 calories, 25 grams protein, 13 grams fat (51% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 45 milligrams cholesterol, 976 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

FLOUNDER WITH PESTO (Saturday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 16 to 18 minutes

4 skinless flounder fillets (4 to 6 ounces each)

4 teaspoons basil pesto

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 cup dry white wine

4 chopped plum tomatoes

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place fillets on wax paper. Divide pesto and spread on fillets; sprinkle with salt. Starting at narrow end, roll fillets jelly roll-style. Place roll-ups, seam side down, in 8x8-inch glass baking dish. Pour wine over fillets and top with tomatoes. Cover and bake 18 to 20 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout. Sprinkle with parsley to serve.

Per serving: 127 calories, 15 grams protein, 5 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 52 milligrams cholesterol, 504 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.

