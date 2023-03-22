Thousands show up for Air Force hiring event

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

“I’m hoping to run into the right people, you know?” the Huber Heights resident said. “You potentially could get a nice contracting job.”

AFLCMC and the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson hope to fill some 800 job openings through the public one-day hiring event at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive.

No military job experience was required. And the event continues until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’re pretty excited,” Leingang said. “Pretty big turnout.”

Processing appeared to move quickly early on. Those overseeing the event allowed about eight people in at a time from outside to join a second long line within the Holiday Inn.

Once inside, they check in further. Organizers determine the fields for which applicants may qualify.

“Once we have that vector, we pull them into that specific, functional line, that career-field line,” Leingang said. “And then there are recruiters who are here for those particular career fields.”

Already, about a hundred people have been hired through quick in-person interviews that were held Tuesday, he said.

AFLCMC says there are openings in engineering, financial management, childcare development, program management, IT and other areas. Jobs are located at Wright-Patterson and other AFLCMC locations.

If you’re interested, you can visit https://afciviliancareers.com/wrightpatjobs/ to fill out an application. That web site is operative even beyond Wednesday’s hiring event.

Starting salaries for entry-level positions are $50,000 to $90,000 a year, AFLCMC says. Mid-level positions can bring $90,000 to $135,000 a year. Senior-level employees and technical specialists can earn up to $185,000.

Lisa Neff, a communication graduate from Wright State University, was among the hundreds on hand. She wasn’t about to let the line intimidate her.

“I’m hoping to find something with steady hours and something that makes use of my degree,” Neff said.

Amani Westry, of Dayton, hoped to find a position in aviation engineering. She has a degree in air traffic management.

“Hopefully, I have some good resume boosters to get me in the door,” she said.

Tom Morland, a senior director for defense for Altamira Technologies (2850 Presidential Drive), took advantage of the line of applicants to tell them about openings his company has. Morland shook hands and passed his business card to several people waiting outside the Holiday Inn.

“They’re lined up right outside our building, on our property, and we thought, ‘What the heck? Why not give them another opportunity in the market?’” Morland said.

He was looking for software developers, engineers, data analysts, data engineers, UI/UX developers and business managers.

AFLCMC is a national organization with nine major locations across the U.S. Wright-Patterson is the largest of those.

In total, across the nation, AFLCMC looks to hire some 2,300 people this fiscal year.

Like AFMC, AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson, home to some 35,000 military and civilian employees.