WATCH LIVE: Reclaiming education focus of Community Conversation

We’re connecting local educators and parents as we approach the new school year. From concerns about academic performance, and the loss of learning over the summer, to hiring and retaining educators and support staff, and fears about school safety and mental health, we are listening to local experts to build local solutions.
Join us for this month’s Community Conversation at noon today, July 27, when we will discuss these concerns and more from parents, teachers and administrators going into the 2022-23 school year.
You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and education reporter Lee McClory and will include panelists from around our area, including:
- Phillitia Charlton, Trauma Informed Care Life Coach
- Robert Hill, Springfield City Schools Superintendent
- Will Smith, Dayton Public Schools Board President
- Laurin Sprague, Hamilton City Schools Board President
- Geneá G. White, Northridge Local Schools teacher
We will be taking taking your questions live in our Community Conversation and you can ask questions in advance by emailing nick.hrkman@coxinc.com.
