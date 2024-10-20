VOICES: One vote for Sherrod Brown

I have always run for office under the banner of the Republican Party, am a conservative and usually vote a straight Republican ticket. Although still a Republican, I will be making an exception this year in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race by supporting Sherrod Brown. In doing so, I will be joining most voters who make judgments about candidates based not just on party affiliation but, often more importantly, on the candidate and his or her character, experience and expertise.

Although not in agreement with Senator Brown on every policy issue, I believe Ohioans very much need a highly effective, experienced advocate in the U.S. Senate – someone who is squarely focused on both Ohio’s and America’s needs. This is the kind of leader Sherrod Brown has been. He has worked hard on behalf of the interests of the Dayton Region where I live, collaborating with Republican Congressman Mike Turner and others to advance the interests of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the largest single site employer in the State of Ohio. In the years I have been teaching at the University of Dayton, Senator Brown has consistently accepted my invitation to come to campus and engage with our students, in spite of a busy statewide schedule. Recently, Senator Brown chose to hold his annual statewide Student Leadership Summit at UD.