OPINION: If redistricting commissioners won’t draw a fair map, throw them in jail

Let’s review. On Jan. 12, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the maps submitted by the Republican-controlled commission unconstitutional. The commission drew new maps that didn’t at all move the needle, and on Feb. 7, the court once again ruled the maps unconstitutional.

The court gave the commission until midnight Feb. 17 to draw new maps and guess what? Ohio House Speaker. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, waited until the last minute — well, 1:30 p.m. on February 17 — to call a commission meeting. He could have called one on Feb. 3 or 4 or 5, but instead, he purposely waited 10 entire days to call a meeting.

Remember, back in 2015, 71% of Ohio voters passed a constitutional amendment that was supposed to do away with partisan gerrymandering.

Now it’s time to take extreme measures.

When the court meets next, it should threaten the five obstinate commission members with contempt of court and jail time if they don’t comply.

Republicans have spent the last few months telling voters — and this includes their own base — they could care less what they want. Their members keep passing partisan maps that would give the GOP far more than the 54% of the vote they’ve won over the past decade. They apparently refuse to consider any fair maps that are in line with the state voting average.

Let’s be very clear. No one, not even Democrats, suggests that Republicans should not receive the majority of seats in the House and Senate. They should. But they shouldn’t rig the system.

The state GOP will issue another incredulous and disingenuous statement about how power-hungry Democrats are trying to game the system when Republicans have shown the opposite to be true. Staying in the majority isn’t enough; nothing short of dictatorship will do.

Neither the League of Women Voters nor the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, two of the plaintiffs in the case, would discuss whether they might press for a citing of contempt because neither wants to discuss legal strategy.

But that’s what they should do. And the court should grant it.

Now, I don’t expect the commission members to spend one day in jail. I do expect such a move would make national headlines. I expect GOP lawmakers to lose their minds in Columbus for two reasons — the nerve of the Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor making such a threat; and the stain such a ruling puts on every Republican running for reelection.

After the latest fiasco, Gov. Mike DeWwine, bucking his own party, said he believes the commission could have passed a map that at least gets close to what the court wanted. That sounds nothing like, “We can’t.” Or, really, we won’t.

Republican commissioners could do the right thing and accept one of the maps with the 54%-46% split. I don’t know which one’s best, but they’re out there. They’re being ignored because it doesn’t cement GOP dictatorship. Nothing more, nothing less.

So since they refuse to do their jobs, the court should do its job.

Give commissioners one more chance to submit fair maps as per their voter’s orders.

And if they fail, the court should throw those who stand in the way in jail.

Ray Marcano is a longtime journalist whose column appears on these pages each Sunday. He can be reached at raymarcanoddn@gmail.com