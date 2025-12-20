Keeping things simple with braised cabbage

Does anyone else get sick of the endless onslaught of cookies and potatoes and heavy cream? By this time in December, I’m desperately in search of bright, colorful food that makes me feel light so I can carry on with my important elf-like duties.

We can’t be weighed down while making merry.

In pursuit of simplicity, sometimes the best formula is that of my domestic predecessors. A protein, vegetable and starch. What could be more simple than that?

Because I often lean towards experimental cooking, I scoff at this aged formula.

Rice, green beans, chicken.

Couscous, broccoli, pork tenderloin.

Potatoes, cauliflower, tilapia.

Like, c’mon, I’m absolutely snoring.

But, I feel that this time of year requires a level of boredom in our everyday meals. Boredom equals thoughtlessness, and not in the bad way. The way where we do not have to use a single brain cell to manufacture a dinner plan. Protein + starch + vegetable, move on. You have the entire rest of the year to sous vide.

I promise you won’t tire of this formula so long as you’re seasoning the components and choosing superior methods. For instance, roasted cauliflower or broccoli are instantly more flavorful than steamed. And infinitely more exciting, texturally.

In this vegetable side, we take a humble head of red cabbage and transform it into a tangy, jammy accompaniment to literally anything.

So long as you’re in December, stick to the formula. And go finish wrapping presents.

Braised Cabbage

Serves 4

Cook time: 20 minutes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 red onion

1 head red cabbage, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced

1 large, tart apple, cored, peeled and shredded

2 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

In a Dutch oven, saute the red onion in olive oil. When it’s soft, add the cabbage, apple, honey, vinegar, and salt. Stir to combine. Lower heat to low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, for about an hour. Cabbage should be soft but not disintegrated.

Eat warm or on top of crusty bread with warm goat cheese.

”But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in southwest Ohio with her four kids and a cat. She is usually in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.