19 Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants remain open in Ohio despite Dolly’s closures

In response, Big Boy Restaurant Group opened six restaurants under the name Dolly’s in former Frisch’s Big Boy locations.

“Six months ago, the company entered Southwest Ohio with one goal in mind — to preserve and rejuvenate the beloved Big Boy brand that has meant so much to families across this region for nearly nine decades. At that time, many Big Boy–branded restaurants not operated by the company were closing, and Big Boy Restaurant Group sought to bring stability, quality, and a renewed sense of nostalgia back to an area that has always been part of the brand’s story,” states a news release from Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC.

Dolly’s is not owned or affiliated with the Frisch’s Big Boy brand.

Frisch’s Big Boy is a locally operated restaurant group with 31 locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. It has served the area for more than 75 years.

Here’s a list of the company’s Ohio locations:

1006 N. Main St. in Bowling Green

831 N. Bridge St. in Chillicothe

4462 Eastgate Blvd. in Cincinnati

11122 Hamilton Ave. in Cincinnati

8383 Vine St. in Cincinnati

1830 N. Clinton St. in Defiance

2322 W. State St. in Fremont

5570 Liberty Fairfield Road in Hamilton

1255 Main St. in Hamilton

301 South Ninth St. in Ironton

1405 S. Reynolds Road in Maumee

2669 Woodville Road in Northwood

1707 E. Perry St. in Port Clinton

2120 W. Michigan St. in Sidney

2201 E. Main St. in Springfield

800 W. Market St. in Tiffin

925 W. Alexis Road in Toledo

8545 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester

11157 State Route 41 South in West Union

“At Frisch’s Big Boy, we’re dedicated to delivering the same classic, family-friendly dining experience our guests have loved for generations — today and for years to come," the statement said.

Big Boy was founded by Bob Wian in Glendale, Calif. in 1936. It was later acquired by the Marriott Corporation and then sold to the Elias Brothers, a Big Boy franchisee.

In the south, it was called Shoney’s. In Ohio, it was Frisch’s Big Boy and on the west coast, it was Bob’s Big Boy.

After the Elias Brothers declared bankruptcy in 2000, Big Boy Restaurants International, now known as Big Boy Restaurant Group, and Frisch’s Big Boy emerged.

