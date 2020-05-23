THIS WEEKEND: Country Concert to celebrate 40 years with Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and more

Ticket holders for the 2020 event received an email with information on how to keep tickets, seats and camping for 2021 or to get a refund. People still needing tickets should visit countryconcert.com/store/tickets.html, though some ticket options have sold-out, there are still multiple ticket packages available for each day.

HISTORY OF COUNTRY CONCERT

Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst didn’t set out to create one of the region’s largest annual gatherings of music fans. However, that’s exactly what happened with Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

The event started in the late 1970s as a cookout for family and friends to celebrate the couple’s wedding anniversary. Local musicians performed while partygoers indulged in food and homemade wine. Word about the celebration quickly spread. Attendance had grown so much by 1981, the Barhorsts decided to make the event public.

Louise Mandrell was the headliner that first year. Since then, the concert has hosted some of the biggest names in country music, including Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynne, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire.

In recent years, the annual three-day event has drawn more than 20,000 concertgoers per day to see marquee headliners such as Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line and Kid Rock. Country Concert, which is now run by Mike and Mary Jo’s four sons, isn’t just a destination for Americans. Each year, it attracts country music fans from Europe, Canada, Australia and other locales.

Country Concert is about more than music. In addition to camping and food, Country Concert also generates thousands of dollars each year to support area groups and organizations such as the Ft. Loramie Fire Department and the American Red Cross.

Mike Barhorst was 77 when he passed away on March 1, 2017. Paul Barhorst has been president of Country Concerts since 2007.

COUNTRY CONCERT PERFORMERS

Concert organizers have announced the lineup for the 2021 event:

Luke Combs performs onstage during the ATLIVE Concert 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Credit: Carmen Mandato Credit: Carmen Mandato

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Main Stage:

4 p.m. — HARDY

6 p.m. — Neal McCoy

8 p.m. — Jon Pardi

10 p.m. — Luke Combs

Country Club Saloon:

3 p.m. — Drew Parker

5 p.m. — Niko Moon

7 p.m. — TBA

9:15 p.m — Ashland Craft

Country singer Alan Jackson will be one of the headliners at Country Concert ‘21. CONTRIBUTED

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Main Stage:

4 p.m. — Lorrie Morgan

6 p.m. — Riley Green

8 p.m. — Justin Moore

10 p.m. — Alan Jackson

Country Club Saloon:

10 a.m. — Karaoke finals

5 p.m. — McGuffey Lane

7 p.m. — Bellamy Brothers

9:15 p.m. — Jesse Keith Whitley

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter

SATURDAY

Main Stage:

2 p.m. — Deana Carter

4 p.m. — Jo Dee Messina

6 p.m. — Cody Johnson

8 p.m. — Morgan Wallen

10 p.m. — Jason Aldean

Country Club Saloon:

1 p.m. — TBA

3 p.m. — Clark Manson

5 p.m. — TBA

7 p.m. — TBA

9:15 p.m. — TBA

TICKETS

Tickets for Country Concert ’21 are on sale now online.

Tickets are available for single day, with general admission starting at $110, two-day starting at $220 and three-day starting at $250. Upgrades are available.