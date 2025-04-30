UFO festival organizers want Fairborn to become ‘midwest Roswell’

The conference is organized by New Carlisle-based group UFO 101, which chose Fairborn as a prime spot due to its connection with UFO history.

“We want to make Fairborn the midwest Roswell,” said event co-organizer David McWhorter. “Ohio is always in the Top 10 places in the country for sightings, but our big connection [to UFOs] is, as you may know, about Roswell.”

According to McWhorter, after the long-rumored UFO crash near Roswell, New Mexico in 1947, parts of the recovered craft were allegedly transported to a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base facility known as Hangar 18.

While the existence of Hangar 18 and its connection to Roswell have never been confirmed, the story has gained traction over the decades with UFO believers. The theory has even influenced films such as “Super 8″ and “Hangar 18.”

The upcoming festival will begin at 6 p.m. June 6 with a free costume contest at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs. There will be three categories — age 12 and younger, age 13-17 and age 18 and older. Each of the winners will receive an alien-themed trophy.

After the contest, a screening of the film “E.T. The Extraterrestrial" will begin at 7 p.m.

The main day of the conference, June 7, will see the invited UFO-experts speak at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn I-675. Scheduled guests include keynote speaker Donald R. Schmitt, James E. Clarkson, Ben Moss, Thomas J. Carey and Ohio state representative Brian Lampton. “Ancient Aliens” host Mike Bara will also make a virtual appearance at the conference.

“Tickets are only $15, and I will say that to get to see any one of these six speakers, it would cost you that or more,” said McWhorter. “So people are getting a great deal on this first conference.”

Local vendors will also be set up throughout the hotel, selling UFO-themed books, shirts, toys and more.

The festival will conclude at 2 p.m. June 8 with flying saucer disc golf at the Fairborn Community Park. This event is free and open to the public.

HOW TO GO

What: UFO Conference and Festival

When: June 6-8

Location: Little Art Theatre: 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn I-675: 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn and Fairborn Community Park: 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

More info: eventbrite.com/e/fairborn-ufo-conference-tickets-1316432829029