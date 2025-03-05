Carrie Underwood at top of bill for Voices of America Country Music Festival in Butler County

This is the third year for the festival, which has drawn tens of thousands of people to Butler County each year and takes place at Voice of America Park in West Chester Twp.

Hardy, a Southern-rock artist, was the first act announced back in October 2024.

“It’s exciting to see the name the festival is making for itself throughout the country, and we feel that excitement,” Carly Adams, marketing manager for the Voices of America Country Music Festival, said at the time.

Concertgoers will experience a gathering of Country music’s biggest names with four days of live performances. More than 30 artists will perform on four different stages over the four days of the festival. Last year, it drew more than 100,000 people.

Festival passes are on sale starting at $249.99 for a 4-Day General Admission Pass. To purchase a pass or to sign up for the mailing list, go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com.

Writer Ginny McCabe contributed to this report.