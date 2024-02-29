Trump Jr., touts Moreno as “my father’s guy” at rally in Butler County

“You have an America First businessman and you have two Liz Cheney clones,” Trump Jr. said, referring to Moreno’s two GOP primary opponents, state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus.

“How long do you think they’ll hold up to the swamp? A millisecond?” Trump Jr. said, referring to Dolan and LaRose as “RINOs” an acronym for “Republicans in name only.”

The campaigns of Dolan and LaRose both issued statements.

“Ohio voters see this visit for what it is: a bailout for Bernie Moreno’s struggling campaign,” said Chris Maloney, Dolan campaign spokesman. “Ohioans know that for years Bernie touted liberal policy positions, including a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants. No amount of money or celebrity support from outside Ohio can cover up his troubling past.”

LaRose said Trump Jr. and Ramaswamy are Second Amendment supporters campaigning with someone who has “mocked gun owners.”

“Sometimes even the good guys get it wrong but Ohioans won’t fall for Bernie’s election-year conversion. They want a senator who respects the Second Amendment and one who is not just another liberal masquerading as a conservative,” LaRose said.

Moreno is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The winner of the Republican primary will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in November.

Trump Jr. and Moreno both applauded the news on Tuesday that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, will step down as leader in November.

“Another one bites the dust,” said Trump Jr. arguing that McConnell and other Washington D.C. “elites” do not represent the views of Americans.

Moreno, Trump Jr. and Ramaswamy all talked about an America they say is in deep decline, with Ramaswamy saying there is a war between people who hate the country “those of us like us” who love it.

“Our country is at a crossroads. This election isn’t about tax rates or a marginal difference here or there,” Moreno said, “This is a question of our national identity. What kind of country are we going to leave to our kids or our grandkids.”

Moreno, a legal immigrant from Columbia, said he would support the largest deportation in U.S. history in order to get undocumented migrants out of the country.

He and Trump Jr. denounced U.S. funding for Ukraine’s war with Russia.

“It means that we will put America first, not Ukraine first, not countries that hate us first,” Moreno said. “Were not going to fund a Ukrainian police department. We are going to fund our police department.”

Rally attendees said they were there because they supported Moreno, or, like Hunter Oswald, 22, of Liberty Twp., because they wanted to hear what Moreno had to say so they can decide who to vote for.

Bob Melloh, 70, of Trenton said he has already made the decision and Moreno has his vote.

“I like the way he acts. He seems like he knows what he’s doing,” Melloh said.

The rally was followed by a private fundraiser at the Wetherington Country Club hosted by Debbie and state Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester and featuring Trump Jr., according to the Butler County Republican Party.

