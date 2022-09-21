Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and Ohio governor decline to debate their Democratic opponents

“We’re obviously disappointed. We work hard with our partners and funders to convene debates that would serve campaigns, serve voters, and strengthen democracy,” said ODC Board President Dan Moulthrop. “Yet this election year has been plagued with candidates from both parties who prize their campaign consultants’ input over voters’ information needs. When 84% of Ohioans are saying they want debates and campaigns refuse a good faith offer from a statewide organization, democracy is paying the price.”

U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance, a Republican Cincinnati businessman, declined to debate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, declined to debate former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democrat running against him in the governor’s race.