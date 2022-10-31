Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance to speak at Dayton chamber forum

J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, is scheduled to appear today at a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce forum.
The forum at the CareSource Pamela Morris Center follows one on Oct. 19 featuring U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., who is Vance’s opponent in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
Credit: Contributed
Ryan has been in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, serving two years in the Ohio Senate before that. He ran in the Democratic Party presidential primary, withdrawing in October 2019.
Vance of Cincinnati is a Middletown native, author of Hillbilly Elegy and co-founder of Narya, a venture capital firm in Cincinnati. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Vance is making his first bid for political office.
Local political scientists say the tight race is one of the most important in the nation as the two major political parties vie for control of the U.S. Senate, which is now led by Democrats.
The Chamber is hosting the forums to discuss the business community’s priorities.
This story is developing and will be updated.
