springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance to speak at Dayton chamber forum

Elections
By
28 minutes ago

J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, is scheduled to appear today at a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce forum.

The forum at the CareSource Pamela Morris Center follows one on Oct. 19 featuring U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., who is Vance’s opponent in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Ryan has been in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, serving two years in the Ohio Senate before that. He ran in the Democratic Party presidential primary, withdrawing in October 2019.

ExploreRyan and Vance compete for U.S. Senate seat in Ohio

Vance of Cincinnati is a Middletown native, author of Hillbilly Elegy and co-founder of Narya, a venture capital firm in Cincinnati. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Vance is making his first bid for political office.

Local political scientists say the tight race is one of the most important in the nation as the two major political parties vie for control of the U.S. Senate, which is now led by Democrats.

The Chamber is hosting the forums to discuss the business community’s priorities.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreMontgomery County elections board urges voters to click correct spot on touchscreen
ExploreTrump coming to Dayton the night before the election to campaign for Vance
ExploreJob growth, moderating inflation spur hope amid recession fears
ExploreQ&A: New Premier Health CEO Michael Riordan talks transformation

In Other News
1
Trump coming to Dayton the night before the election to campaign for...
2
Jim Jordan and Tamie Wilson compete for 4th Congressional seat
3
Political scientists say Ohio U.S. Senate election is one of the key...
4
Ryan and Vance compete for U.S. Senate seat in Ohio
5
Experts say skipping debates is a trend, particularly among GOP...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top