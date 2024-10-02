Fact-checking the vice presidential debate: JD Vance and Tim Walz

Here’s a closer look at some questionable claims of the night:

Fact-checking Vance:

Trump and the Affordable Care Act

“I think you can make a really good argument that (Trump’s policies) salvaged Obamacare, which was doing disastrously until Donald Trump came along,” Vance said. “When Obamacare was crushing under the weight of its own regulatory burden and health care costs Donald Trump could have destroyed the program. Instead he worked in a bipartisan way to ensure that Americans had access to affordable care.”

Throughout his presidency Trump attempted to weaken or repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which provides subsidized health insurance and guarantees coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

On his first day in office Trump signed an executive order calling for prompt repeal. He also cut funding for programs advertising and promoting ACA insurance marketplaces and supported a lawsuit to end ACA, but the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law.

Trump supported a repeal effort that failed in Congress with U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, casting the deciding “no” vote in 2017. Trump also allowed short-term health plans that didn’t include ACA protections.

Enrollment in ACA declined by 2 million during Trump’s presidency, according to The Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact.

By comparison, this year a record 21.3 million people signed on the ACA marketplaces, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

App that Haitian and other migrants use

“There’s an application called the CBP One App where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum or apply for parole and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand,” Vance said.

Harris does not make the decision about who can enter the U.S. The CBP One phone app was launched by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2020 when Trump was president and was expanded by the Biden administration.

The app allows migrants who are not inside the U.S. to schedule an appointment for processing by immigration officials at a designated point of entry. The people using it are not unauthorized immigrants because they are not in the U.S. when they use the scheduling app. When the migrants arrive they can be given humanitarian parole, which allows them to legally live and work in the U.S. temporarily. Once in the U.S. they can apply for asylum or Temporary Protected Status, which is what many of the Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio have.

Congress originally gave the executive branch parole authority for immigrants in 1952 and updated the authority in 1996, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Vance also said there are “20-25 million illegal aliens” in the U.S., which is a vast overstatement.

There are an estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S., about 79% of whom entered the country before 2010, according to a May report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security using data through 2022.

Moderators briefly turned off the microphones and moved on to a new question as Walz and Vance continued arguing about the CBP app and federal immigration law.

Peaceful transfer of power

“It’s really rich for Democratic leaders to say that Donald Trump is a unique threat to democracy when he peacefully gave over power on January 20 as we have done for 250 years in this country,” Vance said.

Vance’s comment ignores the Jan. 6, 2021 violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, which happened after Trump called for them to come to Washington D.C. on the day Congress was to certify Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the results in multiple states. He also asked then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the Electoral College votes submitted by the states. Vance also has cast doubt on the 2020 election results and said he would have allowed Congress to consider alternate slates of Trump electors.

Trump pleaded not guilty to pending criminal charges in federal and Georgia state courts on allegations involving his efforts to overturn the election.

Trump still contends that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but multiple investigations, election audits and court rulings nationwide, along with Trump’s then-Attorney General William Barr, found no evidence of widespread fraud or election problems that would have overturned Biden’s win.

Asked by Walz if Trump lost the election, Vance did not answer, instead saying, “Tim, I am focused on the future. Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation?”

Fact-checking Walz:

Abortion

Vance on Minnesota’s abortion law: “(T)he doctor is under no obligation to provide lifesaving care to a baby who survives a botched late term abortion.”

Minnesota’s updated law, the Protect Reproductive Options, or PRO Act, has been a line of attack against Walz, who signed it in January 2023. The bill codified Minnesotans’ access to reproductive care, including abortion, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Vance’s comment focused on the extremely rare case of an infant surviving a late-term abortion, which are performed when a fetus is not viable. The law still requires medical personnel to care for the infant, but allows the best method of care rather than stipulating it in state law.

Infanticide is illegal in all 50 states and abortions after the 21 week of pregnancy represent 1% of procedures nationwide.

Walz on abortion registry: “Their Project 2025 is going to have a registry of pregnancies.”

Democrats have repeatedly criticized Project 2025, a more than 900-page plan written by the conservative Heritage Foundation, as a guideline for a prospective second Trump administration.

The plan mentions abortion 199 times and pregnancy more than 30 times and says states could lose federal funding without better record keeping of abortions, stillbirths and miscarriages.

It doesn’t call for an agency tasked with registering pregnancies.

Walz on shooting his son witnessed and viral “friend with school shooters” moment

“I got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball,” Walz told the country about his 17-year-old son Gus Walz. “Those things don’t leave you.”

Walz was referring to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul in January 2023. David Albornoz, a St. Paul Parks aquatics supervisor and coach who is close to Gus Walz, later recounted some of the details of the shooting in a Facebook post in late August after Guz Walz’s emotional viral moment at the Democratic National Convention when he tearfully cheered on his dad as he accepted the nomination for vice president.

“I also know him from when a kid got shot in the parking lot and he helped keeping everyone safe and calm, looking after the kids in the gym with us as I rushed out,” Albornoz said in the post.

Following the debate, the campaign confirmed Gus Walz was there, though clarified that he was not involved in the shooting, just happened to be there.

While still on the topic of gun control, Walz also said during the debate he had “become friends with school shooters,” as he was speaking about how he has met with parents of the victims of the deadly Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to discuss gun control.

Walz ignored reporters’ questions about the gaffe when he was asked while getting pizza after the debate, according to pool reports.

His campaign clarified after the debate that he misspoke and was referring to the families of the school shooting victims after he had just mentioned the Sandy Hook families.

But his misspeak went viral and he was roasted for the gaffe.

Walz admits he “misspoke” on time period he was in Hong Kong

Moderator Brennan: “You said you were in Hong Kong during the deadly Tiananmen Square protest in the spring of 1989.”

Walz admitted Tuesday that he misspoke about the timeframe he was in Hong Kong after having long maintained he was there leading up to and during the deadly June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

“I got there that summer and misspoke on this,” Walz said when pressed to explain the discrepancy in his timeline during the debate. “I was in Hong Kong, in China, during the democracy protests.”

Walz previously said he was in Hong Kong in May 1989 before the massacre, MPR News reported. He also said he was in Hong Kong the day the massacre happened on June 4 during a 2019 radio interview, CNN reported.

However, a photo taken on May 16, 1989 put him in the United States working at the National Guard Armory in Alliance, MPR reported. And a story published in a Nebraska newspaper on Aug. 11, 1989 quoted him as saying he would leave for China that Sunday, more than two months after the Tiananmen Square massacre.

“To watch what happened at the end of the day on June 4 was something that many of us will never forget, we pledge to never forget, and bearing witness and accurate telling of history is absolutely crucial for any nation to move forward,” Walz said during a 2009 congressional hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the massacre.

Walz has also misstated the number of times he’s visited China. The campaign previously said he visited the country more than 30 times. However, MPR reported the campaign now says he was there closer to 15 times.

The discrepancy in Walz’s timeline comes as Republicans have been raising questions about whether Walz’s ties to the country, which has become one of the United States’ top adversaries, is influencing his decision making. The GOP-led House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into his time there and has asked both the FBI and now the Department of Homeland Security via a subpoena for any relevant information the agencies have on Walz.

