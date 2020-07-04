© 2021
Springfield News-Sun
News
News
All News
Ideas & Voices
Politics
Ohio News
Nation & World
Local
Local
All Local
Local Focus
Business
Crime
Military
Legal Notices
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Life
Life
All Lifestyles
Things to Do
Entertainment
Homes
Restaurants
Celebrations
Worship Guide
Latest Videos
Latest Photos
Sports
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
OSU Buckeyes
Wittenberg Tigers
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Obituaries
69°
News
News
All News
Ideas & Voices
Politics
Ohio News
Nation & World
Local
Local
All Local
Local Focus
Business
Crime
Military
Legal Notices
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Life
Life
All Lifestyles
Things to Do
Entertainment
Homes
Restaurants
Celebrations
Worship Guide
Latest Videos
Latest Photos
Sports
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
OSU Buckeyes
Wittenberg Tigers
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Obituaries
X
© 2021
Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
and
Privacy Policy
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
. Learn about
Careers at Cox Enterprises
.