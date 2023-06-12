BreakingNews
Woman, 37, gets prison for sex with boy, 15, whose family she stayed with
Woman, 37, gets prison for sex with boy, 15, whose family she stayed with

Crime & Law
2 hours ago

TROY — A woman convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy while staying at his family’s home was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison.

Leslie Dewalt, 37, had addresses in Zanesville and Dayton, according to court records, but was staying in Troy at the time of the offenses in 2022.

She originally was charged with felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor but later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Dewalt told Judge Stacy Wall in Miami County Common Pleas Court that she was seeing a counselor and taking medication at the time of the offense, but the medication “wasn’t working at the time.”

Dewalt’s alleged actions were “very serious,” said Matthew Joseph , assistant county prosecutor. Treatment would be appropriate but incarceration also was warranted, he said.

Wall sentenced DeWalt to 14 months in prison, with credit given for 118 days served in jail since her arrest. She also was designated a Tier II sex offender. The designation will require DeWalt to register her address with the sheriff in the county where she lives, works or is attending school following prison release for 25 years.

