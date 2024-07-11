VIDEO: Xenia police shoot, wound armed man

Xenia police also released video on Thursday that showed Berry fire a handgun at an apartment complex, the dash camera video of responding officers and body camera footage, in which officers were heard ordering Berry to drop his weapon before firing at him and then rendering him aid while medics arrived.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Police were called to an apartment complex around 7:25 p.m. June 30 in the 100 block of South Orange Street in Xenia, just south of where Bellbrook Avenue dead-ends into West Second Street.

The 911 caller indicated a man was shooting a gun at the apartment complex. The manager of the Greene Manor Apartments complex told police that man who lived in the complex pointed a gun at him as well, according to the initial police report.

Two officers saw a man point a handgun at police, and they opened fire. The two officers, who have not been identified, were placed on leave as a “routine” protocol following an officer-involved shooting, police said. One officer has 16 years law enforcement experience, and the other is a 10-year law enforcement veteran.

In all, six Xenia police officers responded, along with a number of Greene County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to conduct the criminal investigation. Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact BCI at 855-224-6446.

Berry remains held on $500,000 bail in the Greene County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges in the near future.