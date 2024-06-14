Sheriff’s office: Man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old girl in Warren County charged

A 38-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Deerfield Twp. girl is facing charges after she was found safe in North Carolina.

The suspect, Brandon Prichard, was charged with kidnapping, carrying a concealed gun and human trafficking in North Carolina, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren County has filed interference with custody charges, but it’s not clear if they’ve been approved as of Friday morning. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Prichard had been communicating with the teen through social media, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExploreCounty developmental disabilities board reports ‘data privacy event’

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported the teen was abducted from the Kings Automall and was last seen leaving around 2:05 p.m. with a white man in his late 20s to early 30s in a four-door maroon Ford F-150.

A little more than eight hours after the 14-year-old was last seen, the sheriff’s office announced that she had been found safe by law enforcement in North Carolina after a multi-agency and multi-state effort.

Deputies are continuing to work to reunite the teen with her family as of Friday morning. Prichard is being held in Cleveland County, North Carolina at this time.

