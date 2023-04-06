BreakingNews
State audit of North Lewisburg orders repayment of $2.1K
X

Sheriff: Preble County woman hid 105 grams of meth in cereal box

Crime & Law
By
2 hours ago

A 34-year-old Preble County woman is accused of hiding 105 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside a cereal box with other groceries found during a traffic stop this week.

Deputies with the sheriff’s offices in Preble and Darke counties are investigating people traveling to Montgomery County and returning with large amounts of suspected meth, which they sell in both counties, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson stated in a release.

Deputies on Sunday stopped a vehicle on Preble County Line Road north of U.S. 35. During that stop, K9 Arko alerted to the odor of narcotics and a probable cause search turned up meth hidden inside a cereal box, the release stated.

Deputies arrested Samantha Gardner of New Madison, who was arraigned Tuesday in Eaton Municipal Court for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.

She is held on $50,000 cash-only bail in the Preble County Jail.

Credit: Preble County Jail

Credit: Preble County Jail

In Other News
1
Ruling in Xenia transgender locker room court case expected soon
2
Nashville officer described as hero in school shooting is UD graduate
3
Remains of Katelyn Markham decomposed before being dumped...
4
Ohio Supreme Court sets schedule in abortion lawsuit
5
Miami County woman shot to death ID’d; Man charged with murder

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top