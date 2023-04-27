Man charged with murder in US 35 shooting in Riverside accused of witness intimidation

Cameron’s mother, Stacy Cameron, said her daughter was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton, and that she received a diploma and lab coat posthumously from the school. She also had attended Springfield City Schools and graduated from Opportunities for Individual Change “OIC” of Clark County’s Life Skills program.

Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said the new charges are “for activity of the defendant in relation to the homicide.”

The allegations were for incidents between Oct. 13, 2022, through March 28. Hayes was arrested and booked Oct. 13 into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on $1 million bail.

Neither Flannagan nor the indictment specified how Hayes is alleged to have intimidated witnesses, including whether he may have contacted them or had others do so on his behalf.

Hayes also was indicted Thursday in a separate case that predates Cameron’s homicide.

He will be arraigned Tuesday for three counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with three-year-firearm specifications plus two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Those charges are for two drive-by shootings that happened on Nov. 25 and Dec. 22 at two different Camden Avenue residences in Harrison Twp. and were investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“No one was hit as a result of the shootings,” said Flannagan, who also said that it was not clear whether law enforcement believe the same gun was used in the Harrison Twp. shots fired and Riverside deadly shooting.

In the homicide case, the final pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 23 and the trial is set to begin June 5. It is not clear whether the new indictments will delay proceedings.