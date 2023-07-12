Miami County man gets 10 years to life for raping three, including two children

TROY — A Miami County judge Monday sentenced a Piqua man convicted of three felony rape charges to 10 years to life in prison, calling his actions “reprehensible and disturbing.”

Steven Hilleary, 37, pleaded guilty in May to three charges, while six other felony charges were dismissed in Miami County Common Pleas Court as part of a plea deal in which parties agreed to recommend the sentence of 10 years to life.

The charges involved 2022 incidents of rape against an 8-year-old, a 13-year-old and a third person whose age was not disclosed in documents. Among the dismissed charges was one accusing Hilleary of the rape of a fellow jail inmate.

Hilleary declined comment before hearing his sentence by Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Defense lawyer Michael Brush asked Pratt to follow the recommended sentence.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor, said the victims and their guardians were notified of the sentencing and the opportunity to speak. They chose, instead, to focus on the victims’ feelings rather than what had happened to them, he said.

“It is the position of the state that the defendant should spend his life in prison,” Watkins said. When Hilleary is eligible for parole hearings, prosecutors will be on hand to remind the board of his victims, Watkins said.

“Your actions have had life-altering impact” on the victims, Pratt told Hilleary. “You broke every boundary in social norms.”

Hilleary will receive credit for 365 days served in the county jail since his arrest. Hilleary was designated a Tier III sex offender, the highest level of offender designations. He will be required to register his address in the county where he lives every 90 days following prison release.

