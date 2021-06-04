Mason prosecutor dismisses charges against man in large Kings Island fight

Explore Kings Island will see increased law enforcement presence this weekend

One juvenile arrest was made during the Memorial Day weekend, a week after several disturbances forced Kings Island to close down a half-hour early.

Explore 6 charged in connection to fights that closed Kings Island early Saturday

Mason police arrested Monday a 15-year-old boy from the Cincinnati area as he was with a group being escorted out of the park by Kings Island security for various rules violations.

Police said the incident happened about 5:12 p.m. near the front gate when the boy ran off from the group being escorted out, jumped a fence and continued to be disorderly by cursing loudly at police and security officers in front of several park guests with small children.

The boy then resisted arrest, police said.

He was transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Lebanon. Officers dealt with the other juveniles who were escorted out of park.

The boy appeared Tuesday afternoon in Warren County Juvenile Court for a detention and arraignment hearing on charges of delinquency by way of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, and for disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. He entered denial to the charges, the equivalent of pleading not guilty in adult court.

The court appointed an attorney to represent the youth, issued a restraining order from being on Kings Island property, and set a telephone conference for June 28. The youth was released from detention and transferred him to the custody of Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Explore Kings Island closes early after reports of fight in parking lot Saturday night

Five other juveniles ranging in age of 14 to 17, all from Hamilton County, face various felony and misdemeanor charges in Warren County as a result of the May 22 incident. Juvenile Court officials said none of those five have been taken into custody or have appeared in court as of late Wednesday.