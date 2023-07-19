Man tries to enroll at Kettering schools, arrested at soccer practice

A man was arrested at a Kettering City Schools open field soccer practice, days after the same man attempted to enroll in Fairmont High School for the 2023-24 year, the district said.

Kettering schools Department of Community Relations coordinator Kari Basson said that the man first approached the schools’ central enrollment department and attempted to enroll himself in the schools for the 2023-24 year.

However, she said that the people in the enrollment office became suspicious, denied his enrollment and contacted the police.

In a letter sent to the families of Kettering’s soccer players, the district said that the man’s documentation appeared to be suspicious and he wasn’t able to answer typical questions that are asked when a new student enrolls.

After contacting police, the district said that Kettering police said the man presented false information while trying to enroll, was not of school age and has a criminal records for falsifying documents, including at other districts.

The man was arrested at the soccer practice on Tuesday, Basson said, but he had previously attended five other open field practices.

According to the letter from the district, the man was arrested for falsifying documents to try to enroll as a student.

Otherwise, the district said the man didn’t behave poorly at the practices. “At no time did this individual engage in any actions or activities that were concerning or would be considered illegal while he was participating in Open Field,” it said in the letter.

Area school sports programs are currently holding voluntary summer training practices like the open field practice.

“We’re pleased with our central enrollment department that contacted police when they became suspicious,” Basson said, adding that they are “true professionals.”

We have reached out to Kettering police for more information.