Man detained after domestic incident prompts standoff in Jamestown

Crews were called to the first block of Adams Street on a report of a domestic issue.

“Upon my arrival there was a white male subject out in the driveway behind the house with handgun,” Noah said. “He went back into the residence where he barricaded himself.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office also responded with hostage negotiators. The crews were able to get the man to exit the house peacefully.

A neighbor said he heard noises that sounded like two gunshots, and then Jamestown police and Greene Couty sheriff’s deputies arrived minutes later.

“The gunshots scared me,” Hal Tackett said. “I said, ‘What in the world? Who is shooting in the neighborhood?’”

Noah said there was no gunfire to the police department’s knowledge.

Tackett said the man has been a good neighbor and he mowed the man’s lawn on Tuesday,

“He was really nice to me,” Tackett said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.