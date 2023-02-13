X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man charged with arson for fire that critically injured stepfather in Miami County

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago

A Miami County man is accused of intentionally setting a house fire late Sunday night that critically injured his stepfather.

Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24, was charged Monday with one count of aggravated arson, a felony, in Miami County Municipal Court.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

When crews responded at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, the house was engulfed where Johnson lived with his stepfather in the 100 block of East Pike Street in the village of Laura, according to a release issued Monday b Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Neighbors also reported hearing an explosion prior to the fire, the sheriff said.

A 58-year-old man, the only person inside the house, made it out but was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Duchak said.

Crews from the Laura, West Milton, Pleasant Hill, Ludlow Falls, Pitsburg, Arcanum and Gettysburg fire departments responded to the fire, along with the Union Twp. life squad and sheriff’s office.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist with processing the scene.

Johnson was quickly identified as a suspect, and Fairborn police found Johnson shortly before 4 a.m. in his vehicle, Duchak said.

No attorney is listed for Johnson.

Duchak said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are likely to be filed against Johnson.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact detective Steve Hickey at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com or 937-440-6085, ext. 3987. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

In Other News
1
19-year-old student charged in stabbing on Cedarville campus
2
Agents seize 39 cats; animal shelter seeks donations, adoptive families
3
Cedarville student stabbed on campus; second student in custody
4
Largest public corruption trial in Ohio history delayed again due to...
5
Dayton officers suspended in case of woman, daughter found dead hours...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top