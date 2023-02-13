Man charged with arson for fire that critically injured stepfather in Miami County

A 58-year-old man, the only person inside the house, made it out but was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Duchak said.

Crews from the Laura, West Milton, Pleasant Hill, Ludlow Falls, Pitsburg, Arcanum and Gettysburg fire departments responded to the fire, along with the Union Twp. life squad and sheriff’s office.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist with processing the scene.

Johnson was quickly identified as a suspect, and Fairborn police found Johnson shortly before 4 a.m. in his vehicle, Duchak said.

No attorney is listed for Johnson.

Duchak said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are likely to be filed against Johnson.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact detective Steve Hickey at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com or 937-440-6085, ext. 3987. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.