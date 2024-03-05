Verdict split for man who tries to take kindergartner from Xenia school open house

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

“Reid Duran is dangerous. He attacked a police officer at the police station and then he tried to escape. The reason he was at the police station is because he went to an elementary school with the expressed purpose of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child. I am thankful for the jury’s time and consideration of this case, and while I disagree with their verdict on the attempted kidnapping charge, I respect that in our system of justice, it was their decision to make,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said in a released statement.

Duran attended the Aug. 22, 2022, back-to-school open house and ice cream social at St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia. He changed clothes to “blend in,” and made repeated, false representations that he was the father of a 5-year-old girl entering kindergarten, which drew suspicion from school administrators. The girl’s real parents, after seeing Duran asking questions of their daughter, called 911, according to police and the county prosecutor’s office.

The Xenia Police Division responded and Duran eventually admitted he came to St. Brigid to kidnap a child for sexual purposes.

Xenia police said Duran told them he planned to give a child candy laced with tranquilizers. However, he was never alone with a child during the event, did not give any candy to children and police were not able to verify that the candy in his possession had any sort of drug in it.

While Duran was waiting to be interviewed by police, he attempted to stab a Xenia officer in the neck with a pen.

Later, he attempted to escape police and had to be restrained.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.