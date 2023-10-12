Man guilty of murder in US 35 shooting in Riverside that killed Springfield woman

A Dayton man was convicted of nearly two-dozen charges, including murder, in a May 2022 shooting that killed a Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside.

Jamar Allen Hayes, 27, was found guilty by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankoff in a bench trial, or trial by judge, for two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, seven felony counts and seven misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a crime victim or witness and one felony count of menacing by stalking, according to the ruling filed Thursday.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hayes was convicted of killing 31-year-old Shauna Cameron, a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala headed east the afternoon of May 8, 2022, on U.S. 35 in Riverside near the Woodman Drive exit. She was shot when Hayes fired at least twice at the car, police said.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and a 23-year-old passenger, a woman, took Cameron to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants were not hurt.

The intimidation charges are “for activity of the defendant in relation to the homicide” that happened between Oct. 13, 2022, through March 28, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

Hayes claimed self-defense and testified on his own behalf during his Oct. 2-5 trial, but the court found him “utterly incredible and not worthy of belief in any material respect,” Dankoff wrote.

Cameron’s mother, Stacy Cameron, said her daughter often volunteered at an area soup kitchen and was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton, where she received a diploma and lab coat posthumously from the school. She also had attended Springfield City Schools and graduated from Opportunities for Individual Change — “OIC” — of Clark County’s Life Skills program.

Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.