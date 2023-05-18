Illinois man sentenced in child sex sting featured on ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’

A 54-year-old engineer from Illinois who traveled about 300 miles to meet who he was thought as a 14-year-old girl for sex was sentenced this week to a year in prison.
Brian K. Arflack was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to 12 months in prison on each charge of importuning and possession of criminal tools, to which Arflack pleaded guilty April 11. The sentences are to be served concurrently, according to court records.
Arflack was one of several March 29 arrests involving a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office task force sting joined by television journalist Chris Hansen and his show “Takedown with Chris Hansen.”
The third episode of the fourth season, available for streaming on TruBlu, centers on Aflack of Willowbrook, Illinois, in suburban Chicago, who drive about 4½ hours to the house in Vandalia near Dayton used for the task force sting dubbed “Operation Intercept.”
In the episode, Arflack stepped inside the house and into the living room, where he was handcuffed and interviewed by Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives.
He later agreed to sit and talk on camera with Hansen, whom he said he immediately recognized because he had watched his shows on child predators.
Arflack who investigators said brought condoms, spermicide, lubricant, Plan B pills and a cannabis vape pen in his overnight bag — told Hansen and detectives that he previously had sex with two 15-year-old girls — one in Ohio and another in Michigan — after meeting them online.
Sheriff Rob Streck said investigators will reach out to law enforcement regarding the other teens.
“That is definitely one of the primary issues we are looking at, just to see if there are other victims,” Streck told Hansen in the episode.
As part of his sentence, Arflack also was classified as a Tier I sexual offender. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office once a year for 15 years.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
