Heavy police presence in Yellow Springs; shooting under investigation

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Crime & Law
By
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

There is a heavy police presence tonight in Yellow Springs after a report of a gunshot victim.

ExplorePHOTOS: Heavy police presence in Yellow Springs after shooting

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South High Street.

A “signal 99″ call for emergency officer assistance was issued, bringing law enforcement from across multiple agencies.

Many crews have since cleared the area, but there is still a “significant police presence,” according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this report as we learn new information.

In Other News
1
NE Ohio task force asking for tips in multi-state human trafficking...
2
Scam alert: Ohio warns SNAP recipients of scheme to steal benefits
3
Man gets up to 16½ years in Bath Twp. burglary, assault that seriously...
4
Medicare scam: Watch for fraudulent claims for medical supplies
5
Verdict split for man who tries to take kindergartner from Xenia school...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top