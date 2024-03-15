Heavy police presence in Yellow Springs; shooting under investigation

There is a heavy police presence tonight in Yellow Springs after a report of a gunshot victim.
The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South High Street.
A “signal 99″ call for emergency officer assistance was issued, bringing law enforcement from across multiple agencies.
Many crews have since cleared the area, but there is still a “significant police presence,” according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
We will update this report as we learn new information.
