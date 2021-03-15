Capitol riot: Man charged with Champaign County duo, Warren County couple released

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The government has argued that Watkins, Crowl and Caldwell were either members or associated with the Oath Keepers, a loosely organized group of militia members who believe “the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”

Caldwell has denied being associated with the Oath Keepers.

In a previous hearing, prosecutors said they had messages in which he worked with others to arrange hotel rooms and transportation. They also said that he discussed transporting weapons across the Potomac River by boat.

Caldwell’s lawyer, David Fischer, argued in court filings that the government has provided no evidence that the riot was planned.

“Caldwell asks rhetorically: Doesn’t the court find it odd that the government hasn’t outlined the specifics of the premeditated plan? What time was the ‘invasion’ scheduled to begin? Who would lead the attack? What was the goal once the planners entered the Capitol? Who was the leader in the attack? What was the exit strategy of the planners? The government’s indictment and arguments are heavy on dramatic language, but light on specifics. Instead, the government’s ‘evidence’ consists almost entirely of their dubious interpretations of social media posts, text messages, and the like,” the attorney wrote.

He also said Caldwell is a disabled veteran who was using a wheelchair in jail and was in extreme pain.

A next court date has been set for April 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report