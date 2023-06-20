X

Bond $1M for man accused of sexually assaulting toddler during burglary

A Piqua man is accused of breaking into a house late last week and sexually assaulting a young child.

Jesse D. Hartman, 34, was arraigned Tuesday in Miami County Municipal Court on felony charges of rape and burglary. He pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $500,000 for each charge.

A woman called 911 around 12:40 a.m. Friday to report an intruder who was a stranger was “sexually assaulting her toddler in an upstairs bedroom,” according to a statement from the Piqua Police Department.

The man fled when he was discovered, she said. However, detectives within 12 hours identified Hartman as the suspect and placed him in custody.

Piqua police said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed.

Miami County Municipal Court records show that Hartman was twice charged with public indecency, a misdemeanor, and that he is on probation for a May 2022 conviction.

In July 2021 he also was charged with public indecency, but the charge was reduced to disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, court records show.

Hartman, who remains held in the Miami County Jail, is next scheduled to appear June 28 in court for a preliminary hearing.

