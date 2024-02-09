BreakingNews
Students to get ‘real world’ training in help build Habitat for Humanity home

Archdiocese: Man studying to be priest arrested on child porn charges

Former seminarian served as intern at St. Albert the Great parish in Kettering.

Crime & Law
By
34 minutes ago
X

A man studying to be a priest at the Mount St. Mary’s Seminary & School of Theology in Cincinnati was arrested Friday morning following a child pornography investigation.

Broderick Witt, 28, was taken into custody by Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies who had a warrant to search his living quarters, according to an email forwarded by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati originally sent from the Rev. Anthony Brausch, rector of Mount St. Mary’s, to seminarians, faculty and staff.

Credit: Hamilton County Justice Center

Credit: Hamilton County Justice Center

Witt served as a seminarian intern in 2019-20 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish in Kettering, which thanked him for his work in a farewell message in the church’s June 2020 newsletter.

Witt is charged in Hamilton County Municipal Court with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and is held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

ExploreMan found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape MetroPark

“Mr. Witt is no longer a student of this institution, nor a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” Brausch’s email stated. “We are committed to doing all we possibly can to remove the scourge of child exploitation and abuse from our church and society.”

The archdiocese comprises almost half a million Catholics in 19 counties of western and southwestern Ohio.

In Other News
1
Woman: Romance scam cost mother six-figure inheritance, home
2
Man found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape...
3
Former prison deputy warden accused of stealing $19K in pay pleads...
4
Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping 5-month-old twins; 1 boy found at...
5
1 hospitalized in parking lot shooting near Wright State

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top