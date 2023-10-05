2 Dayton police recruits remain in hospital after truck crashes into police vehicle on Route 4

Updated 46 minutes ago
Two Dayton police recruits are still hospitalized — one in stable but critical condition — after a truck crashed into the back of a police vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Dayton police lined up cruisers outside Miami Valley Hospital on Thursday afternoon to stand vigil after the crash during a training exercise on state Route 4.

Chief Kamran Afzal said a Dayton police supervisor and three police recruits were on the right shoulder of state Route 4 at approximately 2:40 p.m. between the exits for Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the sport-utility cruiser.

“The three police recruits suffered injuries as a result of the crash, one of which is considered serious,” Afzal said.

The recruits and supervisor were conducting laser training. The recruit who was seriously injured was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, the chief said.

The recruits were made up of two men and a woman, with one of the men seriously injured. The recruit class is scheduled to graduate in mid-November, Afzal said.

The police supervisor along with the pickup driver and passenger also were injured.

All six crash victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, the chief said.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of state Route 4 at Interstate 75, a little more than a mile beyond Huffman Dam Road, the Ohio Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The lanes reopened by 5:45 p.m.

