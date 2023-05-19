1 dead, 2 injured at DMAX plant after reported active shooter situation in Moraine

There was a large police presence outside the plant including crews from Moraine, Miami Township, Kettering, West Carrollton and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Many of the police units have since left the area, though the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit has arrived.

An area of parking lot along Northlawn Avenue was taped off, with blood and clothes visible in the cordoned-off area.

Parish said that the plant would be closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated, but said that more information would be released in the morning.

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Production has been suspended at the plant for now, a GM executive said early Friday.

“We are aware of an incident at the DMAX Moraine manufacturing facility, and are working with local authorities,” Pat Morrissey, GM’s vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News early Friday. “All production operations have been suspended at this time until further notice.”

Questions were sent Friday to a representative of the IUE-CWA union, which represents DMAX production workers.

DMAX, a 60/40 joint venture between General Motors and Isuzu Motors, manufactures Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel engines that power heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks at the Moraine plant. It’s one of the largest employers in the area, with more than 800 workers.

It has built engines in Moraine since 1999.

This is the second workplace attack in the past few months – in March a man was stabbed and killed at the Hematite Inc. auto parts manufacturing plant in Englewood.