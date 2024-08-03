Wright State University launches aviation degree

Students can earn a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science and Technology or a Minor in Aviation Studies.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

Wright State’s aviation degrees will appeal to students who have a strong desire to excel in aviation and acquire the skill sets of a commercial or professional pilot.

Students can enroll in Wright State’s new degree programs beginning in the fall of 2024. Students may apply with or without previous flight experience.

“Wright State is excited to build on our innovative roots and offer a comprehensive aviation degree program that gives our students the skills to pursue careers as pilots while supporting our region and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said President Sue Edwards.

Wright State’s aviation courses will be offered in partnership with First Flight Aviation, a flight school at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg. First Flight Aviation is a Part 141 Federal Aviation Administration-approved flight school and holds one of the most comprehensive flight licenses in the industry.

Wright State student Savannah Oakley plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in aviation science and technology.

“I am excited to be in the first class to go through the program,” she said.

Oakley has dreamed of getting a private pilot license since she was 7 and wants to work as a professional pilot. Because she wanted to go to college near her home in Kettering, Oakley’s academic options initially seemed limited.

But when she learned that Wright State was launching an aviation program, she said, “It was like all of the pieces fell into place. I knew that this program was what I was supposed to do, and I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Wright State’s degree programs will help meet a national demand for pilots. The aviation industry in the United States is expected to experience a shortage of 130,000 pilots over the next 20 years.

“The industry need for pilots greatly exceeds the pipeline of students in existing aviation programs,” said Jim Denniston, dean of the College of Health, Education and Human Services. “The implementation of Wright State’s aviation science and technology programs will help address this critical workforce need and will provide our students with outstanding career opportunities after they complete their respective degree programs.”

Because demand for aviation degrees is growing, students at other universities are often placed on waitlists or must wait one or two years before they can fly a plane.

However, Wright State students who meet certain requirements can fly a plane during their first semester in the aviation program.

Wright State’s bachelor’s degree in aviation science and technology will prepare students for advanced aviation careers that require training in multi-engine operations, aviation instruction, and aviation management. Students in the bachelor’s degree program will also become certified flight instructors.

Graduates will need to accumulate 1,500 additional hours of flight time to earn an airline transport pilot’s license, which is required to fly as a captain or first officer for airlines and other commercial aviation roles.

More details

Learn more at wright.edu/aviation.