Bridge in George Rogers Park to be replaced for $80K

“It will have no real impact on the park traffic. That bridge just goes to one little picnic shelter. It would just prevent vehicles from utilizing that parking area,” Bishop said.

Alternate pedestrian access is available via a pedestrian bridge south of Hosterman Lake, according to a press release.

A chunk of the stone face of the old lower bridge in George Rogers Clark Park lies in the grass, broken off from the bridge. The park has asked ODOT to replace the bridge. BILL LACKEY / STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The existing bridge has a total pavement width of around 9 feet, which restricts the roadway to a single travel lane and precludes larger vehicle access to the north parking lot.

The park district requested bus and snowplow access to the parking lot north of the bridge.

Under the proposed alternative, the existing bridge will be replaced with a 10-foot-by-4-foot box culvert. The bridge will have an overall length of 36 feet and will offer an effective roadway width of 15 feet, according to the press release.

Environmental clearance is scheduled for Oct. 1 this year. The project is expected to begin in May 2022.