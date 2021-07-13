springfield-news-sun logo
X

3 killed after being trapped in fire this morning in Butler County

There are 11 municipal police departments in Butler County.

Butler County | 14 minutes ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

Three people were killed and a firefighter was transported to a local hospital after a fire in a mobile home on Tuesday morning in West Chester Twp.

The three people were trapped by the fire, the township said. They were removed from the mobile home, but life-saving techniques were not successful. Their identities were not immediately released.

A police officer reported seeing smoke in the Princeton Crossing mobile home park in the early-morning hours just after midnight. The victims were transported to local hospitals before they were pronounced dead.

Fire crews on scene of a deadly fire at the Princeton Crossing mobile home park. WCPO-TV PHOTO BY ADAM SCHRAND
Fire crews on scene of a deadly fire at the Princeton Crossing mobile home park. WCPO-TV PHOTO BY ADAM SCHRAND

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, fire officials said. He was listed in good condition on Tuesday morning.

Officials added that most of the fire was in the back bedroom of the home, and the roof partially collapsed. A wall also collapsed, but most of the home is intact.

WCPO-TV contributed to this report

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top