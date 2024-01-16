Worth the drive: Bock Family Brewing has German-inspired beer and food

When Jen and Ian Bock opened Bock Family Brewing in the former location of Sojourners Brewstillery after years of homebrewing they saw potential. They wanted to honor and celebrate their German heritage by opening the German-inspired brewery and provide a family-friendly space for the community.

What makes the brewery unique is the atmosphere.

“Most breweries are super industrial and we are not,” Jen Bock said. “We have wood chairs, wood tables and cushioned seats. Things like that really make it unique in itself, but our goal is to have you come in and (feel) like you’re apart of our family. You’re sitting in our kitchen with us having a beverage (and) food.”

The brewery has around 130 seats within its main bier hall and two side rooms: a Nordic lounge and Celtic room. Guest can expect shuffleboard, darts, pool, foosball and a large variety of other games.

Beverages

Within the 16 beer taps, Bock Family Brewing features traditional German, Irish and English-styled beers. The owners said the top seller varies day to day, but favorites include the Negligent Entrustment NEIPA (a Kveik New England IPA with mango and pineapple), DeBockery (a German-style Doppelbock) and Haudegen (a German-style Hefeweizen with a golden straw color and balance between banana and clove flavors).

The brewery also has several seasonal beers like the Ichabock Crane (a pumpkin pie spiced milk stout on nitro) or Stiefelgeiss (a blackberry porter). If you’re not a fan of beer, the brewery also offers cider, seltzer, wine and mead.

The owners described mead as a honey wine featuring local honey, water and yeast with a variety of fruits and spices that can be added. Bock Family Brewing introduced its traditional mead and a cranberry mead with apples and oranges last year.

Food

If you’re looking for something to eat while you’re at the brewery, Bock Family Brewery has German-style street food to compliment their beverages.

The owners added a small, nonconventional kitchen in July 2023, about a year after The Drunken Waffle food truck was forced to move from its permanent spot outside the brewery. The owners said they tried to have food trucks come out to the brewery, but noted they had problems with some not showing up. They ended up taking matters into their own hands to help keep people at the brewery.

Favorites on the menu include the Alpenhorn (a smoked ham and provolone cheese sandwich on a pretzel bun that’s smothered in beer cheese), the Reuben sandwich, bowl or nachos (corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing served on your choice of rye bread, a bowl of mashed potatoes or tortilla chips) and the German Nachos (cafe-style tortilla chips with sliced brats, beer cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing).

The brewery also has a Bavarian board featuring a variety of cheeses, green grapes, radishes, German mustard, pretzels and bread that is also popular.

The owners were inspired by Hofbräuhaus in Newport, Kentucky for their food menu and uses many ingredients that are imported from Germany. They also have a catering menu available for large groups.

Focus on distribution in 2024

As Bock Family Brewing enters 2024, they plan to focus on distribution.

“We just upgraded our brewhouse,” Ian Bock said. “We have almost triple the capacity as far as what we can make in a single brew day.”

They hope to get more handles at various establishments throughout the Dayton area. In the past, their beers could be found at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace in Centerville, Sea Jax Tavern in Kettering, Osaka Japanese Steakhouse in Beavercreek and Tap House at the Square in St. Mary’s.

The brewery will host its 2nd Annual Cold and Crafted beer festival from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 with at least 15 Dayton area breweries participating. Tickets are $35 which includes 20, four-ounce samples and a limited edition tasting cup. Tickets are limited and last year they sold out.

How to go

What: Bock Family Brewing

Where: 8150 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp.

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Online: bockfamilybrewing.com