Hamilton, Franklin, Lebanon on Walmart’s list of stores getting remodeled this year

“Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role, said Glenda Fleming Willis, Walmart Senior Vice President for the North Business Unit. “By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all.”

Updates will include a new look with big, bold signage, Walmart’s news release said. There will also be new items in the stores, expanded online pickup and delivery and pharmacies will be upgraded with wider aisles and new private screening rooms.

Some of the local stores on Walmart’s list include:

Franklin: 1275 E. 2nd St.

Colerain Twp.: 10240 Colerain Ave.

Lebanon: 1530 Walmart Drive

Hamilton: 1505 Main St.

Walmart says it has 58,000 associates in Ohio with an average wage of $18.83. Other stores in Ohio slated for a remodel in 2025 include Wauseon, Zanesville, Waverly, Marysville, Whitehall, Columbus, Perrysburg, Poland, Canton, Upper Sandusky, Kenton, Marietta, Reynoldsburg, Amelia, Napoleon, Easter Liverpool, Toledo, Westerville and Circleville.