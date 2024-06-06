VIDEO: See what happens inside Intel Corp. factories in Oregon

Business
By and
49 minutes ago
X

Intel Corp. is building two new semiconductor manufacturing plants in Ohio.

The company also announced construction and expansion projects in New Mexico, Arizona and Oregon.

This video shows the high-volume semiconductor manufacturing in Intel Corp’s D1D and D1X Assembly and Test Technology Development factories in Hillsboro, Oregon.

This newspaper took a look at progress on Intel’s Ohio project and the company’s statewide training effort, which involves more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities, including 10 in the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.

See all the stories in our Intel Corp. series here:

Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor plant jobs

‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor plants that will employ 3,000

PHOTOS: See the Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants in being built in New Albany, Ohio

VIDEO: See Intel’s Arizona semiconductor factories in action

5 things to know about Intel’s new Ohio plants and workforce training efforts

VIDEO: See what happens inside Intel Corp. factories in Oregon

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreEntrepreneurs’ Center, University of Dayton partnership growing in the restored Arcade
ExploreDayton and surrounding region economic outlook is strong for 2024
ExploreLocal deaths part of increasing annual toll from fatal pedestrian-train collisions nationwide
ExploreDayton region lobbyist in Washington says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has strong support
ExplorePHOTOS: Flying taxi manufacturer to join Amazon, Crocs, P&G and others near Dayton International Airport
In Other News
1
5 things to know about Intel’s new Ohio plants and workforce training...
2
VIDEO: See Intel’s Arizona semiconductor factories in action
3
PHOTOS: See the Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants in being...
4
‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor...
5
Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor...

About the Authors

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter
Follow Greg Lynch on twitter
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top