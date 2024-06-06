Intel Corp. is building two new semiconductor manufacturing plants in Ohio.
The company also announced construction and expansion projects in New Mexico, Arizona and Oregon.
This video shows the high-volume semiconductor manufacturing in Intel Corp’s D1D and D1X Assembly and Test Technology Development factories in Hillsboro, Oregon.
This newspaper took a look at progress on Intel’s Ohio project and the company’s statewide training effort, which involves more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities, including 10 in the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.
See all the stories in our Intel Corp. series here:
Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor plant jobs
‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor plants that will employ 3,000
PHOTOS: See the Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants in being built in New Albany, Ohio
VIDEO: See Intel’s Arizona semiconductor factories in action
5 things to know about Intel’s new Ohio plants and workforce training efforts
VIDEO: See what happens inside Intel Corp. factories in Oregon
