springfield-news-sun logo
X

ODOT to hire 500 seasonal snow plow drivers

ODOT trucks plowing and salting Interstate 675 in Greene County Feb. 15, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
ODOT trucks plowing and salting Interstate 675 in Greene County Feb. 15, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
32 minutes ago

While most Ohioans are thinking about falling leaves it won’t be long before snow starts falling in the Buckeye State. The Ohio Department of Transportation is beginning to prepare for winter and is hiring about 500 seasonal snow plow drivers.

ODOT has more than 3,500 drivers who often work 12-hour shifts during snow events. Though most are full-time drivers, the state also has auxiliary drivers who fill in and plow when needed. The state also uses a third group of drivers who are hired each season.

ExploreHow to ace a job interview

“Like every other employer right now, we are struggling to find qualified workers to fill these positions this year,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “We’re doing everything we can to recruit the help we need to supplement our winter operations, but we do have concerns about finding drivers and mechanics in this challenging job market.”

ODOT aims to have main roads cleared within two hours of a snow event and secondary roads back up within four hours. Last year, drivers hit that goal 95% of the time, according to the state. If ODOT is unable to hire enough plow drivers, it could take longer for roads to be cleared.

“Our men and women take great pride in ensuring you have the safest conditions possible to get where you need to go and that will never change,” Marchbanks said. “What might, unfortunately, change is the speed with which we’re able to accomplish that important task.”

Explore5 things to know about job hunting

Anyone interested in applying to be a plow driver should visit https://careers.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/careers/.

To prepare for snow, about 300 mechanics are performing 150-point checks on equipment to make sure repairs are done before snow plows hit the roads. ODOT also has more than 770,000 tons of salt ahead of winter.

In Other News
1
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio drops below 3,000
2
Fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio for 2nd straight
3
Local doctors answer readers’ questions: COVID vaccine safe for...
4
Ohio leaders react to death of ‘true public servant’ Colin Powell
5
Colin Powell, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims, dies
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top