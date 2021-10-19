ODOT to hire 500 seasonal snow plow drivers

ODOT has more than 3,500 drivers who often work 12-hour shifts during snow events. Though most are full-time drivers, the state also has auxiliary drivers who fill in and plow when needed. The state also uses a third group of drivers who are hired each season.

“Like every other employer right now, we are struggling to find qualified workers to fill these positions this year,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “We’re doing everything we can to recruit the help we need to supplement our winter operations, but we do have concerns about finding drivers and mechanics in this challenging job market.”