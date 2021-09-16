springfield-news-sun logo
X

New health clinic opens at Wilberforce University

Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University, called the partnership to open the new health center especially timely given the persistent challenge of the COVID-19. KAITLIN SCHROEDER
Caption
Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University, called the partnership to open the new health center especially timely given the persistent challenge of the COVID-19. KAITLIN SCHROEDER

Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
5 hours ago
Partnership with Premier Health will give students access to treatment, vaccinations and other services.

Wilberforce University has a new health clinic, opened with Premier Health.

Treatment at the student clinic is free to students who show their university ID card. The clinic will treat a variety of illnesses and injuries and will provide various vaccinations as well as diagnostic and other services, including mental health services.

ExploreWilberforce to cut tuition by 15% for in-state students

The student clinic is staffed by a Premier Health advanced practice provider and radiology technologist or medical assistant between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, students will have 24-hour access to virtual visits through Premier Health Urgent Care.

This will allow students to have ready and easy access to health and wellness services, said Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University.

“The primary relief here is access to health services, relieving health care disparities and lack of access for certain communities,” Pinkard said.

He called the partnership especially timely given the persistent challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on university campus communities. There will also be learning opportunities for students going into the health field.

The clinic is also open to treat community residents.

Wilberforce University opened a new health clinic operated by Premier Health. KAITLIN SCHROEDER
Caption
Wilberforce University opened a new health clinic operated by Premier Health. KAITLIN SCHROEDER

Premier Health CEO Mary Boosalis and Chief Operating Officer Barbara Johnson both sit on Wilberforce’s board of directors, and Johnson described the clinic as a natural partnership.

“I’ve always had a passion for this university,” Johnson said.

Besides offering services, Johnson said the clinic can also help with connecting students to jobs “as we offer opportunities for employment for students that want to stay local and want to be employed in the health care field.”

In Other News
1
Record numbers of women left labor force in 2020
2
Survey: Child care duties hindered parents as they tried to work
3
Local child care can cost up to $15,000 for one child
4
Child care crisis: Costs, worker shortage leading to ‘untenable’...
5
Moms pivot, juggle to balance work and child care in pandemic
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top