New health clinic opens at Wilberforce University

“The primary relief here is access to health services, relieving health care disparities and lack of access for certain communities,” Pinkard said.

He called the partnership especially timely given the persistent challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on university campus communities. There will also be learning opportunities for students going into the health field.

The clinic is also open to treat community residents.

Caption Wilberforce University opened a new health clinic operated by Premier Health. KAITLIN SCHROEDER

Premier Health CEO Mary Boosalis and Chief Operating Officer Barbara Johnson both sit on Wilberforce’s board of directors, and Johnson described the clinic as a natural partnership.

“I’ve always had a passion for this university,” Johnson said.

Besides offering services, Johnson said the clinic can also help with connecting students to jobs “as we offer opportunities for employment for students that want to stay local and want to be employed in the health care field.”