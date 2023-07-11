‘Be what’s next;’ Area leaders encouraged to create innovation hub for this region

The state has set aside $125 million in its budget to create innovation hubs across Ohio, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted spoke to area business and higher education leaders Tuesday on how they can compete for those funds to establish one of those hubs in the Dayton region.

“I’m starting in Dayton because I’m hopeful you’ll put together a great proposal,” Husted said Tuesday at the 444 Building in downtown Dayton.

The innovation hubs across Ohio will be targeted toward creating economic development and growth, and the state is modeling them after the innovation districts in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Outside of state’s trio of “big C” cities, Dayton, Akron, Toledo, and other communities will have a chance to compete for state dollars.

“This is not free money,” Husted said. “There’s accountability associated with these funds...It will be a competitive process. We expect them to be sustainable and flourish and grow over the years.”

The state is looking for communities to be able to deliver more STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) talent, as well as attract venture and growth capital.

“Talent is a critical element of today’s economy and of the innovation economy,” Husted said. “We hope that will serve as a catalyst to attract more research and development dollars from federal and private sources.”

The state wants the innovation hubs to be catalysts for business attraction from entrepreneurs to established corporations to create jobs in the community, Husted said.

“In my view, one of the important elements will be lab and research based for entrepreneurs,” Husted said. Some entrepreneurs may not have security clearance to work on base at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but an innovation center nearby could allow those entrepreneurs to work on projects that support the mission of the base, he said.

Beyond the broad goals of attracting talent and capital, as well as creating a sustainable program, the specifics of each innovation hub proposal are up to the communities submitting them.

“You have to set your priorities,” Husted said. “The focus is your decision.”

Those submitting the proposals can be any entity that wants to be part of the regional partnership, but they have to bring something to the table, Husted said. The criteria also isn’t finalized yet.

“They’ve got to bring resources. They’ve got to bring the ability to provide talent. They’ve got to be able to invest some of their own money in this and have the capacity to draw in more money,” Husted said. The hubs work, he said, pointing out examples with the Ohio State University creating lab space and the Cleveland Clinic establishing a pathogen center through those innovation districts.

Husted said these innovation hubs will focus on talent development, and that the Dayton area has the universities to do that with Wright State University, the University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, and Clark State.

The innovation hubs are part of marketing Ohio and making the state standout among places for businesses to locate and grow.

“To be the Ohio we want to be, we have to have many regions capable of being world class,” Husted said. “Right now in Ohio, we are on the rise. I really believe we are the go-to state in the Midwest right now. We’re seeing investments come to the state that we haven’t seen before for a variety of reasons.”

Ohio’s a good state to do business, he said, pointing out manufacturing and technology companies settling in the state and reshoring their operations here to create a domestic supply chain. He also pointed to educational institutions creating a talented workforce.

“It’s creating the environment where all of you can be successful,” J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio, said about the innovation hub concept.

It is up to the region to market Dayton, said Chris Kershner, CEO and president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This is our opportunity to sell Dayton,” Kershner said.

“It’s a competitive process. It has to be sustainable and accountable. Beyond that, it is up to you to figure out and to innovate with your partners and your customers,” Husted said. “It was hard doing economic development in the 1990s...GM was leaving and companies were pulling out, and it was a hard time. But the community stuck together, focused on its virtues and assets, and now, for a lot of reasons, things are now leaning in the other direction.”

The region should still find ways to innovate and “be what’s next,” he said.

“You’ve got to stay hungry. You’ve got to stay competitive,” Husted said.

Tom Gnau contributed to this story.