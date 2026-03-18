NCAA Tournament: How to watch Miami’s NCAA First Four against SMU

Wednesday’s games will be televised on TruTV
Miami University's Peter Suder signs autographs for fans after the RedHawks beat Toledo 74-72 in Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Millett Hall. Miami clinched its first MAC regular season crown since 2005-06. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: JEREMY MILLER

Credit: JEREMY MILLER

Miami University's Peter Suder signs autographs for fans after the RedHawks beat Toledo 74-72 in Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Millett Hall. Miami clinched its first MAC regular season crown since 2005-06. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Best of Dayton
By Travis Erickson
1 hour ago
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The NCAA First Four finishes tonight with two games hosted at UD Arena and televised by TruTV, including Cinderella story Miami of Ohio.

NCAA First Four

Wednesday, March 18

No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 16 Lehigh, 6:40 p.m., TruTV

No. 11 Miami (OH) vs. No. 11 SMU, 9:15 p.m., TruTV

Looking Ahead

The Miami (OH)/SMU winner will meet No. 6 Tennessee in the Midwest Bracket on Friday, 4:25 p.m., at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The winner of the Prairie View A&M/Lehigh game will play No. 1 Florida in the South Bracket on Friday, 9:25 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

No. 11 Miami (31-1) vs. No. 11 SMU (20-13)

The Miami RedHawks will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

Miami completed a perfect 31-0 regular season, becoming the first Mid-American Conference team to accomplish the feat, before falling 87-83 to UMass in the quarterfinals MAC tournament on March 12.

ExploreMiami men’s basketball: RedHawks will play SMU at First Four in Dayton

Led by MAC Coach of the Year Travis Steele and MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder, the RedHawks set records for the best start to a season in program history, the best start for a program in MAC history, the longest win streak in MAC history, the most consecutive conference wins in MAC history and the most wins in program history.

DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
DDN 031726 Miami First Four practice
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Miami senior guard Peter Suder shoots a 3-pointer during a practice at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday, March 17. The Redhawks are scheduled to play Southern Methodist University in an NCAA First Four game on Wednesday. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

SMU is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and looking for its first win in the NCAA tournament since 1988.

About the Author

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Travis Erickson has covered sports at the Dayton Daily News for over 15 years.